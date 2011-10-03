(Repeats without change to headline or text)

Oct 3 Power company NRG Energy (NRG.N) trimmed its 2011 earnings forecast as record August heat in Texas hurt both its retail electricity and power plant businesses.

NRG said it now expected full-year earnings of between $1.78 billion to $1.85 billion. It had raised its profit forecast in August to between $1.9 billion and $2.0 billion.

NRG owns retail power company Reliant as well as 11,000 megawatts of power generation in Texas.

August temperatures in Texas were the highest in at least a century, Chief Operating Officer Mauricio Gutierrez told a conference call on Monday. This had forced NRG's retail power arm to buy extra supplies at high prices, he said.

At the same time, NRG's power plants suffered outages that forced them to buy power in the wholesale market to meet supply obligations.

Chief Executive Officer David Crane said the company would adjust its financial hedging strategy, which was designed to stabilize earnings but instead locked in prices that did not allow the company to earn higher rates during August.

NRG also said its 2011 free cash flow before growth investments would be between $875 million and $950 million, compared with its August estimate of $1 billion to $1.1 billion.

The company would ultimately benefit from tight Texas power market conditions, Crane said, and would keep some gas-fired power plant capacity in reserve to take advantage of potential price jumps.

"Had we kept a good portion of our gas-peaking fleet open and sold it into the day-ahead or real-time market, the financial outcome for the company would have been substantially different," he said.

NRG shares were little changed at $19.94 per share in after-hours trading.

(Reporting by Matt Daily; Editing by Ted Kerr)