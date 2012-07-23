July 23 Shares of NRG Energy Inc climbed
more than 8 percent on Monday following news that the
independent power producer would buy rival GenOn Energy Inc
for $1.7 billion in stock.
The deal, announced on Sunday, will create the nation's
largest player in the competitive wholesale power market, a
sector that has been under pressure from weak U.S. electricity
prices.
Analysts welcomed the deal, which is expected to close in
the first quarter of 2013 and yield cost savings of $300 million
per year in 2014.
Barclays Equity Research analysts raised their price target
for NRG shares by $3 to $22, citing cost savings, an improved
credit profile and broader geographic reach for the combined
company.
NRG is paying a 20 percent premium over GenOn's Friday
closing stock price. GenOn shares rose more than 25 percent in
early Monday trading to $2.28. NRG shares jumped 8.3 percent to
$19.54.
NRG Chief Executive Officer David Crane said the combined
company, which will have generating capacity of 47,000
megawatts, will be able to pay down $1 billion of debt while
also meeting a planned dividend and perhaps undertaking some
share buybacks.
"This is going to be a free cash flow-generating machine,"
he told analysts at a meeting on Monday.
While NRG will be adding the power plants owned by GenOn,
which was formed through the merger of Mirant and RRI in 2010,
its strategy is focused on expanding its retail business into
new markets.
Crane said the merger will help the company replicate its
Texas market model -- where its physical generation is balanced
with retail customer demand -- in the mid-Atlantic market where
58 percent of GenOn's capacity is located.
The larger NRG will work to grow its retail base and be able
to do so with lower collateral costs, Crane said.
"We are achieving a platform for future growth," he said.
(Reporting By Matt Daily in New York and Eileen O'Grady in
Houston; editing by John Wallace)