FRANKFURT, April 14 NRW Bank has filed a law suit against Austrian "bad bank" Heta for non-payment of bonds following a suspension of its debt imposed by Austrian financial regulators, the German public sector lender said on Tuesday.

NRW is demanding full repayment of 275.5 million euros ($294 million) it held in three senior notes that were issued under German law and covered by guarantees of the Austrian state of Carinthia, NRW said in a statement.

"It is without precedent that a public guarantor that also has legislative authority should try to retroactively withdraw Carinthia's obligation to creditors by changing the law," NRW Bank Chief Executive Klaus Neuhaus said in the statement.

Austria nationalised defunct lender Hypo Alpe Adria in 2009 and last year decided to wind down most of it via bad bank Heta Asset Resolution rather than let it go bust.

Austrian regulators last month took control of Heta and imposed a debt moratorium until May 2016 after an outside audit found writedown needs that blew a hole of up to 7.6 billion euros in its balance sheet. This leaves holders of Heta debt in limbo and facing the prospect of losses.

German banks have about 5.6 billion euros in exposure to Heta, according to the Bundesbank. They face material, though manageable, losses from the debt suspension, credit rating agency Fitch has said.

The Frankfurt regional court where NRW filed its suit declined comment. It is not clear if other German banks also plan to take legal action.

Financial daily Handelsblatt newspaper reported the launch of the suit on Tuesday.

