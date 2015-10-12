Oct 12 Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd
said it will introduce a ship in China in 2017 to tap
the fastest growing market for cruises.
China has been the focus of investment for cruise operators
including Carnival Corp , which said in January
it was in talks with a state-owned agency to develop a cruise
line for China.
Carnival also shifted its chief operating officer to
Shanghai last year to lead the company's initiatives in China.
The Chinese market for cruise travel could nearly double to
$11.5 billion in sales by 2018, compared with $6.8 billion in
2013, according to research firm Euromonitor.
The new ship from Norwegian Cruise Line could accommodate
4,200 guests, the company said on Monday.
Norwegian Cruise Line also said it opened offices in
Beijing, Hong Kong and Shanghai.
(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru)