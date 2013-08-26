* Italian stocks, bonds fall on Berlusconi threat
* U.S. housing data tempers September Fed tapering view
* Stocks mostly higher, gold briefly tops $1,400 an ounce
* Currency markets subdued, dollar finds support after dip
LONDON, Aug 26 Italian shares and bonds fell on
Monday after a threat from Silvio Berlusconi's party to bring
down the government while a weaker dollar and lower U.S. yields
offered some relief to battered emerging markets.
The dollar slipped against the yen and gold traded near
11-weak highs, briefly topping $1,400 an ounce after weak U.S.
housing data on Friday added to uncertainty over when the
Federal Reserve would start unwinding monetary stimulus, much of
which has flooded into developing markets.
Members of Berlusconi's centre-right People of Freedom (PDL)
party warned on Sunday they would force early elections if their
centre-left coalition allies voted next month to expel the
former premier over a tax fraud conviction.
Italian shares opened down more than 1 percent,
leading the broader euro zone stock market lower,
and the country's government bonds fell, taking
Spanish and Portuguese bonds down with them.
"If you have new elections now there is a high risk you
would not have a majority government so that is why we are
seeing a widening of spreads in the periphery," said ING rate
strategist Alessandro Giansanti adding the timing was not ideal
considering Italy is set to sell bonds this week.
Emerging markets, meanwhile, were relatively calm after the
turmoil of last week. (for emerging market shares )
Share indexes in India made ground though there were some
more mild falls in Indonesia and both countries' currencies
weakened again against the dollar..
India, Indonesia and Brazil have scrambled to try to stem
the destabilising outflows that have sent their currencies
sharply lower, with the rupee skidding to record lows
recently.
Global central bankers at the Fed's annual Jackson Hole
policy conference were warned over the weekend that financial
stability is at risk as ultra-easy policies that have flooded
the world with cash are slowly unwound.
'MONETARY MORPHINE'
John Hardy, head of FX strategy for Saxo bank, said the Fed
was bound to take measures if the turmoil in markets over its
stimulus scale-back didn't settle down.
"The evidence we have seen since 2008 is that every time
things get a little ugly the Fed steps in with more liquidity,
so they will do what ever they have to do," said Hardy.
"Markets have been dependent on monetary morphine for
forever so why not just have another big hit of it."
Data out on Friday showed sales of new U.S. single-family
homes fell to their lowest in nine months, raising doubts about
whether the Fed can afford to start to pull back next month and
giving investors an excuse to buy back beaten-down assets.
Against the yen, the dollar traded at 98.56 off
Friday's peak of 99.15, while the euro bought $1.3382,
having climbed as high as $1.3410.
Spot gold, which as an inflation hedge has benefited from
the global flood of liquidity, briefly popped above $1,400 an
ounce for the first time since early June, extending
Friday's 1.5 percent rally. It last stood at $1,396.54.
U.S. crude was bid at $106.91 a barrel, while Brent
crude extended gains above $111 a barrel as rising
tensions in Syria added to concerns of increased unrest in the
Middle East that could disrupt supply.
In Shanghai trading, copper rose to its highest in
over four months on optimism about global growth though traders
said the moves were being amplified by the fact London markets
were closed for a public holiday.