By Nate Raymond and Aruna Viswanatha
| NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 28
NEW YORK/WASHINGTON, Sept 28
by the U.S. government show it views an executive order issued
in 1981 as the basis of most of the National Security Agency's
surveillance activities, the American Civil Liberties Union said
on Monday.
The NSA relied on Executive Order 12333 more than it did on
two other laws that have been the focus of public debate
following the leaks exposing U.S. surveillance programs by
former agency contractor Edward Snowden, according to the papers
released by the ACLU.
The ACLU obtained the documents after filing a lawsuit last
year seeking information in connection with the order, which it
said the NSA was using to collect vast amounts of data
worldwide, "inevitably" including communications of U.S.
citizens.
The order, signed in 1981 by President Ronald Reagan, was
intended to give the government broad authority over
surveillance of international targets.
One of the documents obtained was a 2007 NSA manual citing
the executive order as "the primary source of NSA's foreign
intelligence-gathering authority."
A legal fact sheet on the memo produced in June 2013, two
weeks after Snowden's disclosures, said the NSA relied on the
executive order for the "majority" of its activities involving
intelligence gathered through signals interception.
Alex Abdo, an ACLU staff attorney, said in a blog post
published on Monday that the documents "confirm that the order,
although not the focus of the public debate, actually governs
most of the NSA's spying."
"Congress's reform efforts have not addressed the executive
order, and the bulk of the government's disclosures in response
to the Snowden revelations have conspicuously ignored the NSA's
extensive mandate under EO 12333," Abdo wrote.
Neither the NSA nor U.S. Department of Justice, which is
defending the lawsuit, responded to requests for comment Monday.
The ACLU's lawsuit, filed in December 2013 in New York,
cited news reports indicating that, under the order, the NSA is
collecting data on cell phone locations and email contact lists,
as well as information from Google Inc and Yahoo! Inc
user accounts.
In his blog post, Abdo said the documents made clear the
government is collecting information that goes beyond just
terrorist threats.
The documents, he wrote, could also add credence to
concerns the government could use its "broad surveillance power
to conduct economic espionage or to spy on Americans it hoped to
convert into confidential informants."
An internal U.S. Defense Department presentation released in
response to the lawsuit said it could, under the order, collect
information on U.S. citizens or organizations in a number of
scenarios.
Those include if a commercial organization is believed to
have ties to foreign organizations or people and "potential
sources of assistance to intelligence activities," the document
said.
The case is American Civil Liberties Union et al v. National
Security Agency et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of
New York, No. 13-9198.
