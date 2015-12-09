(Adds RIC of London Stock Exchange Group)
MUMBAI: India's leading stock exchange National Stock Exchange
of India Ltd (NSE) is pleased to announce that it has entered
into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with London Stock
Exchange Group (LSEG). The multi dimensional MOU will ensure
close collaboration between the two exchanges as they work
towards setting up a joint research centre. The MOU also covers
subsidiaries of NSE, with the objective of harnessing mutual
synergies across various NSE and LSEG initiatives.
Ms. Chitra Ramkrishna, MD & CEO, NSE and Mr. Xavier Rolet, CEO,
LSEG, are signing the MOU today in London (around 2:00 pm GMT).
The joint research centre, as proposed in the MOU, is expected
to launch products and services on a range of capital markets
matters. It also aims to explore further collaboration between
the group companies including in indexes and debt market
development, within the prevailing regulatory framework.
The MOU can significantly contribute towards the growth of the
Government of India's SEZ initiative in the Gift City, Gujarat,
which has been notified as India's first International Finance
Centre (IFC). NSE and LSEG will conduct a joint feasibility
study on the opportunities for collaboration in the GIFT City
and will also explore the potential of establishing a trading
platform in GIFT City.
