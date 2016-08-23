BRIEF-Standard Chartered appoints Tracey Mcdermott as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
* Says has appointed Tracey Mcdermott to group's management team as group head corporate, public and regulatory affairs
MUMBAI Aug 23 India's National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Tuesday named four banks, including Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, to manage its planned initial public offering of shares next year.
The country's biggest bourse said in June it would file for a domestic initial public offering (IPO) by January 2017, and would also pursue one abroad.
Citigroup Global Markets India, JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd, Kotak Mahindra Capital Co Ltd and Morgan Stanley India have been appointed to manage both the local and overseas IPOs, an NSE spokesman said.
"NSE will consider appointment of more banks for additional roles as may be felt expedient," the exchange said in a statement. (Reporting by Abhirup Roy and Rafael Nam; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Jan 30 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday tracking a weaker Wall Street after soft economic data. U.S. economic growth slowed more than expected in the fourth quarter, with GDP rising at a 1.9 percent annual rate, below the 2.2 percent rise expected by economists. The local share price index futures dipped 0.2 percent, or 11 points, to 5,650, a 64-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 1 percent last week.
