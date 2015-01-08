NAIROBI Jan 8 Kenya's Nairobi Securities
Exchange said on Thursday it had appointed investment
banker Geoffrey Odundo as chief executive.
Odundo, who was the managing director of local brokerage
Kingdom Securities, will steer the 60-year old exchange through
an expansion phase that includes the planned launch of a futures
market.
He will also lead a drive to attract new listings on the
exchange, which had more than 120 listed equities and bonds in
2013. He starts his new job on March 1.
Odundo replaces Peter Mwangi who left last September at the
end of his term. The exchange's head of compliance and legal
department Andrew Wachira has been heading the bourse in an
acting capacity.
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; editing by Susan Thomas)