BRIEF-Hailan Holdings expects decline in profit for year ended 31 december 2016
* Expected that there will be an over 70pct decline of group's profit for year ended 31 december 2016
NAIROBI Oct 1 The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) has picked Andrew Wachira, a lawyer who has worked at the Kenyan exchange for a decade, to serve as acting chief executive, it said on Wednesday.
The 60-year old exchange, which listed its own shares last month, is in expansion mode. It launched a new trading system for bonds last week and plans to offer new services such as trading of futures.
Wachira, who was heading the compliance and legal department at the NSE, was appointed after the departure of Peter Mwangi, who left on Sept. 30, when his term expired.
The Kenyan bourse is used as an entry point into east Africa by foreign investors seeking exposure to the fast-growing economies in the region. Several Kenyan firms are cross-listed on other bourses in the region. (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Edith Honan and Mark Potter)
* Company and Enerchina entered into a non- legally binding strategic alliance memorandum
* India's ICICI Bank raises 34.25 bln rupees via private placement of additional Tier 1 bonds at 9.20 pct- stock exchange Source text: http://bit.ly/2n3i4MN Further company coverage: