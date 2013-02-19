LONDON Feb 19 The 200,000-barrel-per-day
Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea is building up its output
after glitches on Monday and a production stoppage at the
weekend, a trade source said on Tuesday.
The field is the largest that contributes to the Forties
crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes
underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.
"Buzzard was down for part of Friday and then all weekend,"
said the source. "There were a number of trips yesterday but the
field is ramping back up today."
Further details were not immediately available. A second
trade source described the outage as a "small issue."
Last year, outages at Buzzard led to frequent delays in
Forties cargoes. So far in 2013, the field has been more
reliable, allowing some additional cargoes to be exported, trade
sources say.
Buzzard's operator, Nexen of Canada, could not
immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.