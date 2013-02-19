LONDON Feb 19 The 200,000-barrel-per-day Buzzard oilfield in the North Sea is building up its output after glitches on Monday and a production stoppage at the weekend, a trade source said on Tuesday.

The field is the largest that contributes to the Forties crude blend, the most important of the North Sea crudes underpinning the Brent crude benchmark.

"Buzzard was down for part of Friday and then all weekend," said the source. "There were a number of trips yesterday but the field is ramping back up today."

Further details were not immediately available. A second trade source described the outage as a "small issue."

Last year, outages at Buzzard led to frequent delays in Forties cargoes. So far in 2013, the field has been more reliable, allowing some additional cargoes to be exported, trade sources say.

Buzzard's operator, Nexen of Canada, could not immediately be reached for comment on Tuesday.