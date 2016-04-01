By Amanda Cooper
LONDON, April 1 One of the most popular plays in
the oil market could be stymied should Britain vote to leave the
European Union in June, which would force South Korea, a major
buyer of North Sea oil, to rejig a long-standing trade agreement
for crude imports.
Under a free-trade agreement (FTA) with the EU that has been
in place since 2012, South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy,
has become one of the world's biggest buyers of North Sea oil,
still a signficant source of revenue for the United Kingdom.
The deal allows EU exporters to sell their oil to South
Korean refineries tax-free, and Britain is the biggest
beneficiary of this break.
Britain holds a referendum on EU membership on June 23.
The North Sea supplies 2 million barrels per day, or just
below 2 percent of the world's oil. Close to a quarter of this
comes from the Forties field, from which crude is piped to the
Scottish terminal of Hound Point and loaded onto ships.
"If Britain officially drops out from the EU, the customs
tariff will be raised back to 3 percent, which will likely cause
a further decline in crude imports from Britain," an official at
South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said.
"However, to minimise such effects, we will consider a
separate FTA with Britain, but nothing has been fixed."
Denmark and non-EU member Norway also extract oil in the
North Sea, but Reuters shipping data shows neither country has
exported a regionally produced crude to South Korea in the past
few years.
BUYING BRITISH BARRELS
According to Korean customs data, Europe accounts for about
7 percent of South Korea's roughly 90 million barrels a month in
oil imports. Most of Europe's contribution is Forties, Reuters
trade-flow figures show.
A barrel of Forties oil BFO-FOT trades at a premium or
discount to the dated Brent benchmark and can be impacted by a
single fixture for a Very Large Crude Carrier (VLCC) to South
Korea appearing on shipping lists or failing to make a voyage.
VLCC supertankers are capable of carrying 2 million barrels.
The price of Forties oil, together with the Brent, Ekofisk
and Oseberg crude streams, sets the price of dated Brent, the
benchmark on which most of the world's oil trades are based.
"A leave vote would likely generate some confusion and
uncertainty rather than a dramatic change," Energy Aspects
analyst Richard Mallinson said.
Mallinson said that while the existing FTA created an
additional incentive to UK and other European exporters, the
profitability, or arbitrage, of shipping Forties to South Korea
was not based exclusively on this.
The economics of the trade hinge on a number of factors,
such as freight rates, and the competitiveness of a Brent-linked
crude such as Forties, against a more local crude grade based on
the Dubai benchmark DUB-EFS-1M.
"It's the fact that Forties is what you can load at Hound
Point onto VLCCs, making it the easiest, most economic North Sea
crude to bring on long haul once that arb window opens. The high
light-ends yield also makes it attractive to Asian refiners,"
Mallinson said.
