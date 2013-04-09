BRIEF-IODM enters into partnership with Scottish Pacific Business Finance
* Iodm taps into new customer base with strategic partnership-iod.ax
CAIRO, April 9 Egypt's National Societe General Bank, which is being bought by Qatar National Bank , posted a 32 percent rise in net profit in the first quarter, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.
The country's second-biggest private bank by market capitalisation made a net profit of 463 million Egyptian pounds ($67.60 million) in the first quarter compared with 350 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.
($1 = 6.8490 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Ulf Laessing)
* Iodm taps into new customer base with strategic partnership-iod.ax
CALGARY, Alberta, March 9 The exodus of international players from Canada's costly oil sands is raising fresh doubt over future development prospects for the world's third-largest crude reserves as the region struggles to compete with cheap U.S. shale plays.
* Trump's promised policies could stir buying (Adds more details about tax considerations, paragraph 12)