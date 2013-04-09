CAIRO, April 9 Egypt's National Societe General Bank, which is being bought by Qatar National Bank , posted a 32 percent rise in net profit in the first quarter, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

The country's second-biggest private bank by market capitalisation made a net profit of 463 million Egyptian pounds ($67.60 million) in the first quarter compared with 350 million pounds in the same period a year earlier.

($1 = 6.8490 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Editing by Ulf Laessing)