CAIRO Nov 8 National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB), Egypt's second-biggest private sector bank by market capitalisation, reported on Thursday a 10 percent rise in third quarter net income for 2012 to 389.5 million Egyptian pounds ($63.7 million).

Qatar National Bank is in talks to buy a controlling stake in NSGB that is now held by France's Societe Generale. ($1 = 6.1130 Egyptian pounds) (Writing by Marwa Awad)