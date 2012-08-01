RPT-UPDATE 1-Dialysis service provider DaVita's profit beats estimates
Feb 16 DaVita Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as demand rose for its kidney care services.
CAIRO Aug 1 National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB), Egypt's second-biggest private bank by market capitalisation, reported on Wednesday a 17 percent gain in second quarter net income for 2012 to 435.6 million Egyptian pounds ($71.71 million)
Net income for the same period of 2011 was 369.2 million pounds, the statement from the bank said. ($1 = 6.0748 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting By Dina Zayed)
Feb 16 DaVita Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as demand rose for its kidney care services.
* Stada supervisory board to discuss M&A process Fri -source (Adds comments from sources and detail on third investor)
Feb 16 Two members of a family conspiracy to manipulate the stock of reinsurer Gerova Financial Group Ltd were sentenced to six years in prison on Thursday, a day after the scheme's main architect received a more than 11-year term, prosecutors said.