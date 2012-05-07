* HC cuts National Societe Generale Bank to "neutral"
* Keeps price target at 30.7 Egyptian pounds
(Adds detail on price target, quarterly results and share
close)
May 7 HC Securities lowered its rating on
National Societe Generale Bank SAE (NSGB) to
"neutral," after Egypt's second-biggest private bank by market
capitalisation reported a drop in its first-quarter net profit.
"The weaker bottom line reflected higher than expected
provisions, lower than forecast non-interest income, and
increased taxes," analysts Ankur Khetawat and Kareem Ghaly said.
The analysts maintained their price target of 30.7 Egyptian
pounds on NSGB stock. NSGB shares, after their recent rally, are
now fairly priced relative to the sector, they added.
Shares of NSGB, which is 77 percent owned by France's second
biggest listed bank Societe Generale, had touched a
year-high of 30 Egyptian pounds in March.
NSGB shares closed at 28.14 Egyptian pounds on Sunday on the
Cairo Stock Exchange.