CAIRO Feb 16 National Societe Generale Bank (NSGB), Egypt's second-biggest private bank by market capitalisation, reported that net income rose 11.3 percent in 2011, the stock exchange said on Thursday.

Net income rose to 1.49 billion Egyptian pounds ($246.9 million) from 1.34 billion one year earlier, it said.

($1 = 6.0352 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Patrick Werr)