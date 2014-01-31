TOKYO Jan 31 Japan's NSK Ltd said on Friday it had been ordered to pay a fine of C$4.5 million ($4.03 million), or about 410 million yen, by the Canadian province of Quebec on price-fixing charges for bearings used in cars.

The company said it would book the fines as an extraordinary loss in its October-December third quarter, but that the impact on its earnings would be negligible. ($1 = 1.1180 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Chang-Ran Kim; Editing by Edmund Klamann)