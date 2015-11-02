Nov 2 NSO Group Ltd, a company that helps
governments spy on mobile phones and is so secretive that it
regularly changes its name, is exploring a sale that could value
it at close to $1 billion, including debt, according to people
familiar with the matter.
The move comes as governments around the world, including
the United States and China, increase spending on cyber security
and warfare, boosting the valuation of technology companies that
are active in the sector.
NSO's owner, private equity firm Francisco Partners
Management LLC, has held talks with investment banks in recent
days to appoint a financial advisor that will run a sale process
for the company, the people said this week.
NSO has annual earnings before interest, tax, depreciation
and amortization of around $75 million, the people added.
The sources asked not to be identified because the
deliberations are confidential. NSO did not respond to a request
for comment, while Francisco Partners declined to comment.
Founded in Israel five years ago by entrepreneurs Omri Lavie
and Shalev Hulio, NSO makes software that secretly targets a
user's mobile phone and gathers information, including text
messages, photos and internet browning data.
Francisco Partners acquired a majority stake in NSO in a
$120 million deal last year. The company has since changed its
name several times, most recently calling itself "Q."
Worldwide spending on information security technology is
expected to grow from about $77 billion this year to $108
billion in 2019, thanks to demand from banks, retailers,
government agencies and hospitals, according to research firm
Gartner.
