TOKYO Dec 3 NS Solutions Corp :

* Says to buy back up to 13.48 percent of own shares for as much as 22 billion yen ($184.5 million)

* Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp agrees to sell back about 20 billion yen of its holdings of NS Solutions common stock

* Share buyback to be conducted between Dec 4 and Feb 28 Further company coverage: (1 US dollar = 119.2400 Japanese yen) (Tokyo Newsroom)