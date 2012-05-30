SYDNEY May 30 Australia's New South Wales aims
to raise $3 billion by selling three power generation firms and
use the proceeds to build roads, schools and hospitals among
other projects, the state's premier said on Wednesday.
NSW as the eastern state home to the city of Sydney is
known, expects to get state legislative approval for the sales
after the ruling Liberal Party won support from a smaller party
for a privatization bill languishing since March.
"The sale is expected to generate gross proceeds of around
A$3 billion, which will go toward critical road, school
and hospital projects across NSW, with at least a third directed
towards regional areas," NSW Premier Barry O'Farrell said in a
statement.
NSW has already called on banks to pitch for the sale
advisory role next week, investment bankers said, in a deal that
would represent more than 10,000 megawatts of generating
capacity, spanning state-owned Eraring Energy and Delta
Electricity and Macquarie Generation.
The sale is expected to draw interest from the main players
in the market such Origin Energy, AGL Energy
and CLP Holdings' TRUenergy, as well as other Asian
bidders.
NSW raised more than A$5 billion by selling its retail power
business and power trading rights in late 2010, and earlier this
month signed a deal to sell its Sydney desalination plant for
more than A$2.3 billion.
TRUenergy and New Zealand's state-run Mighty River Power Co
are gearing up for initial public offerings later this year.
($1 = 1.0135 Australian dollars)
(Reporting by Narayanan Somasundaram and Sharon Klyne; Editing
by Ed Lane)