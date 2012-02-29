(Corrects combinations of shortlisted bidders in paragraph 2)
SYDNEY Feb 29 Australia's New South Wales
state has shortlisted three bidders for the $2 billion long-term
lease to run Sydney's desalination plant, four sources with
knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
The shortlisted bidders are groups led by Industry Funds
Management; Mitsubishi Corp and Acciona, and
Hastings Funds Management with Ontario Teachers Pension Plan,
said the sources who declined to be named as the shortlist is
not public.
The shortlisted firms would need to submit binding bids in
May along with committed financing to the NSW government, one of
the sources said.
The group led by Queensland Investment Corp was among those
to miss out on the shortlist, they said.
A spokeswoman for the NSW state treasurer was not
immediately available for comment.
The NSW government last November announced plans for the
long-term lease of the plant that opened in early 2010, and
plans to use the funds for public transport, road, utility and
hospital infrastructure.
(Reporting by Sharon Klyne and Narayanan Somasundaram; Editing
by Lincoln Feast)