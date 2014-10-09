Oct 9 Former Lehman Brothers Holdings Chief
Executive Officer Richard Fuld Jr. and OpenMatch Holdings are
involved in a deal to buy the Jersey City-based National Stock
Exchange (NSX), the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people
familiar with the matter.
Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but it would involve a
group paying cash and taking over NSX's obligations, the
newspaper said, citing people familiar with the plans. (on.wsj.com/1rjRnu9)
A new entity called National Stock Exchange Holdings Inc
will be the entity acquiring NSX, the newspaper reported, citing
one of the people familiar with the plans.
The exchange, which closed at the end of May amid low
trading activity, is part-owned by the CBOE Stock Exchange.
CBOE Holdings and OpenMatch Holdings were not immediately
available for comment.
(Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan)