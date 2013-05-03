* Flag carrier Turkish Airlines bans red lipstick
* Ban sparks debate over religious conservatism
* Turkey is 99 pct Muslim but has secular constitution
* State-run airline is one of world's fastest-growing
By Ayla Jean Yackley
ISTANBUL, May 2 Turkey's national airline has
barred female flight attendants from wearing red lipstick and
nail polish, striking a nerve among secular Turks worried the
country is becoming more Islamic.
Turkish Airlines, Europe's fourth-biggest
carrier, said the ban was aimed at keeping crews "artless and
well-groomed with makeup in pastel tones", as a natural look
improved communication with passengers.
"As a consequence of our current cabin uniforms not
including red, dark pink, et cetera, the use of lipstick and
nail polish in these colours by our cabin crew impairs visual
integrity," the statement said.
Turkish Airlines declined a request for further comment.
The guideline follows other restrictions on employees'
appearance and on serving alcohol. Critics say they reflect the
influence of the government's conservative religious values at
the fast-growing state-run airline, one of Turkey's most
recognised brands.
"This new guideline is totally down to Turkish Airlines
management's desire to shape the company to fit its own
political and ideological stance," Atilay Aycin, president of
the airline's Hava-Is labour union, told Reuters.
"No one can deny that Turkey has become a more conservative,
religious country."
Turkey is 99 percent Muslim but the NATO state and European
Union candidate has a secular constitution.
Prime Minister Tayyip Erdogan's ruling AK Party, which
traces its roots to a banned Islamic party, has relaxed the
state's control over the expression of religion, such as
once-strict limits imposed on wearing the Islamic-style
headscarf.
Such restrictions were aimed at reining in Islamism and
improving women's rights, but effectively prevented many devout
women from studying at university or taking government jobs.
Turkish Airlines scrapped its own ban on the headscarf more
than a year ago, and covered women now work at check-in counters
and at other positions in the company, Aycin said.
Other Turkish carriers also have guidelines on the
appearance of cabin personnel.
HIDDEN AGENDA?
The flag carrier caused a stir earlier this year when
newspapers published mockups of a new Ottoman-style uniform for
stewardesses with ankle-length dresses, a proposal the airline's
management appears to have since abandoned.
That was followed by a ban on alcohol on planes flying to
most domestic destinations and some Islamic countries.
"They are objecting to the lipstick and nail polish that we
have been using for years," said Asli Gokmen, 30, a flight
attendant who lost her job with more than 300 others last year
during a union protest and is petitioning for her position back.
No current employees were available for comment.
Turks worried the government is undermining the country's
secular order see a hidden agenda.
On Twitter, women posted pictures after applying red
lipstick. One wrote: "Why not just ban stewardesses altogether
so we can all breathe a sigh of relief?"
Some male Twitter users were indignant over the insinuation
that red lipstick would induce a sexual frenzy.
Turkish Airlines passenger Ahmet Yerli, 33, said he did not
think the new guideline was a sign of creeping Islamisation but
that the ban was still "absurd."
"I've never heard of a plane crashing because of a women's
lipstick," he said before his flight.
