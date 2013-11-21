BRIEF-Tecnoglass reports Q4 revenue of $80.3 million
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
Nov 21 NTELOS Holdings Corp : * Announces secondary offering of common stock by quadrangle * Says secondary offering of 1.5 million common shares * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* Tecnoglass reports record fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
* Roper Technologies Inc - Crisci is currently vice president, finance and investor relations
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S