Jan 11 Northern Trust Corp hired Henry Johnson to lead its wealth management business in the U.S. Northeast.

Johnson, who will be based in New York, has been appointed as executive vice president and vice chairman of Northern Trust Wealth Management East Region.

He will report to David Blowers, president of the east region, the company said on Monday.

He was the chief executive of Fiduciary Trust Co International. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)