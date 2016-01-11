UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 11
April 11 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9.5 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.2 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Jan 11 Northern Trust Corp hired Henry Johnson to lead its wealth management business in the U.S. Northeast.
Johnson, who will be based in New York, has been appointed as executive vice president and vice chairman of Northern Trust Wealth Management East Region.
He will report to David Blowers, president of the east region, the company said on Monday.
He was the chief executive of Fiduciary Trust Co International. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru)
SINGAPORE, April 11 Asian stocks fell on Tuesday as the political tinderbox in the Middle East and the Korean Peninsula added to uncertainty over the looming French vote, pushing nervous investors into safer assets such as the yen and Treasuries.