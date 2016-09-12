BRIEF-Nokia, Orange Group collaborate on 5G services
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
Sept 12 Wealth management company Northern Trust Corp appointed James Wright the head of its Institutional Investor Group for the UK, Ireland and Guernsey.
Wright will be responsible for asset servicing, capital markets, liquidity and data solutions, the company said.
Wright joins from J.P. Morgan, where he was most recently the head of sales and relationship management. (Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru)
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Has approached DHT Holdings with a non-binding proposal for a possible business combination where Frontline would acquire all outstanding shares of common stock of DHT in a stock-for-stock transaction at a ratio of 0.725 frontline shares for each DHT share
LONDON, Jan 27 Just weeks before a high stakes auction for TV rights to top European soccer, the CEO of Britain's BT is locked in a fight on multiple fronts, leaving the communications giant with little room for manoeuvre.