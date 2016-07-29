July 29 U.S.-based wealth management firm Northern Trust Corp named Sarah Boddey chief diversity officer for its Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.

Boddey will be based in London and report to Connie Lindsey, head of corporate social responsibility and global diversity and inclusion.

She joins from American International Group Inc, where she was head of diversity and inclusion - EMEA for nearly three years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)