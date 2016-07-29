BRIEF-Mercer International announces pricing of private offering of senior notes
July 29 U.S.-based wealth management firm Northern Trust Corp named Sarah Boddey chief diversity officer for its Europe, Middle East, Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions.
Boddey will be based in London and report to Connie Lindsey, head of corporate social responsibility and global diversity and inclusion.
She joins from American International Group Inc, where she was head of diversity and inclusion - EMEA for nearly three years. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)
SAO PAULO, Jan 31 A Brazilian federal court rejected an appeal by state-controlled oil firm Petrobras and upheld a decision blocking the company's plan to sell a stake in fuels distribution unit BR Distribuidora, according to a court document seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
Jan 31 BlackRock Inc's exchange-traded fund unit, iShares, topped $1 trillion in assets in the United States for the first time, a spokeswoman said on Tuesday.