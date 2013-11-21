BRIEF-Manning & Napier Inc reports preliminary AUM of $32.1 billion for February
* Manning & Napier Inc reports February 28, 2017 assets under management
Nov 20 NTPC Ltd : * Exec: sees coal imports at 16 million tonnes this fiscal - TV * Further company coverage
* Thestreet reports fourth quarter and full year 2016 results
LONDON, March 10 Lloyds Banking Group said on Friday it has taken a further 350 million pound ($425.29 million) provision to compensate customers for mis-sold loan insurance.