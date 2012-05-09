(Adds detail, quote)

By Jacqueline Cowhig

LONDON May 9 India's National Thermal Power Corp (NTPC) has pushed back the closing date of its 5 million tonne thermal coal tender until May 23, traders said.

Firms participating in the tender said they were considering various measures to take account of a potential increase in export taxes by Indonesia, which supplies the bulk of India's imported coal for power generation.

India's biggest trader importers - Adani, Bhatia International, Coal & Oil, Visa and state entity MMTC - are expected to offer into the tender and to supply entirely or mostly Indonesian coal.

NTPC has relaxed its terms to promote greater transparency in the tender process and allow more firms to participate but any winning suppliers must still deliver coal to individual power plants and pay a hefty bond, which rules out some of the smaller players.

Of more concern has been how to handle Indonesia's proposed leap in export taxes on coal and base metals.

Indonesia plans to raise export taxes to 25 percent this year, leaping to 50 percent in 2013.

Few details have emerged of the government's plans, which have been viewed sceptically by rival exporters and the big trading houses but there is mounting anxiety in India.

The Indian government plans to raise concerns with Jakarta over the tax plans because Indonesia is a vital source of fuel to supply power-hungry India.

"Five million tonnes of coal is a half a billion U.S. dollars and 25 percent of that is a lot of money, everybody is taking precautions to allow extra costs due to tax to be passed on in some way," one trader said.

Such a tax rise would be an economic risk and not qualify as a force majeure which would release parties from their contractual obligations so suppliers will have to find a way to cover their risk in their tender offers, traders said.

"Nobody can absorb that kind of export tax, some risk has to be taken into account," said a source at another firm likely to bid. (Editing by James Jukwey)