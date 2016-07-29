SINGAPORE, July 29 (IFR) - Largest Indian power company NTPC
has mandated Axis Bank, HSBC, MUFG and Standard
Chartered Bank as joint lead managers and joint bookrunners for
an offering of Green Masala bonds.
This would be the first corporate Masala bond offering to
commit proceeds to Green projects, after HDFC opened
the offshore rupee bond market for corporate issuers earlier
this month.
NTPC plans to raise 10 billion rupees ($149 million), plus a
greenshoe option, from the Reg S offshore rupee offering,
according to market sources. The bonds will be denominated in
rupees but settled in US dollars.
Bookbuilding will potentially happen next week and the bonds
will be listed on the London Stock Exchange and Singapore
Exchange.
NTPC is rated BBB- (Stable) by both S&P and Fitch.
India Ratings & Research in a note earlier this week said
that public sector units and quasi-sovereign companies will come
into to the market to diversify their funding in this round of
Masala bond issuances.
However, some bankers are still questioning how many issuers
are willing to bear the extra cost of India's 5 percent
withholding tax, making it slightly more expensive for them to
issue rupee bonds offshore.
(Reporting by Krishna Merchant; editing by Daniel Stanton)