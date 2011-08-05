* Plans to secure more coal mines in India
* Aims to add 25,000-30,000 MW generation capcity in Apr
2012-March 2017
* To invite price bids for 4 mln T coal imports in next few
days
(Adds details, quotes)
NEW DELHI, Aug 5 India's NTPC Ltd is
looking for 25-year coal import deals to secure supplies and
hedge against sharp fluctuations in prices, its chairman said on
Friday, days after it abandoned a bid for Australian coal miner
Bandanna Energy's assets.
"Our first priority is not to acquire coal mines and make
money, our first priority is to secure fuel," Arup Roy Choudhury
told a news conference.
NTPC last week did not submit a bid for Bandanna as the
price was too high.
Choudhury said tax changes caused uncertainty in
international prices and were a deterrent to his firm's overseas
coal mine acquisition plans. Australia last month announced it
would levy a carbon emission tax that is seen denting miners.
NTPC, which is India's biggest power producer, consumes 164
million tonnes of coal a year to fire over two-thirds of its
about 35,000 megawatts (MW) installed capacity. In the five
years to March 2017 it aims to add 25,000-30,000 MW capacity.
It plans to import four million tonnes on its own for the
first time in the current fiscal year, besides buying 12 million
tonnes through state-run trading agencies.
Choudhury said in the next few days, NTPC would invite price
bids from six to seven companies that have been qualified to
supply imported coal.
It is also in talks for 25-year coal import deals.
"Return on capital and investment, appreciation in coal mine
is very difficult to know in advance. We don't know how it will
behave. It is very speculative. Long-term deals provide you an
assured amount of coal at a predetermined prices," he said.
The company aims to secure more coal mines in India, he
said. NTPC aims to meet about 20 percent of its coal needs
through captive mines by 2017, according to the company website.
The federal government has allotted seven mines to NTPC,
including two blocks to be developed through joint ventures.
(Reporting by Nidhi Verma and Sanjeev Choudhary)