NEW DELHI Feb 29 NTPC, India's
top power producer, on Wednesday opened the price bids for
160-billion rupees equipment order, a company official said.
Three power equipment makers -- state-run BHEL
, a joint venture between BGR Energy Systems
and Hitachi Power Europe GmbH, and another JV between Larsen and
Toubro and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries -- have bid for
supplying supercritical boilers.
The process of awarding equipment order for NTPC's
nine units of 660 MW each was delayed by more than a year after
utility boiler maker Ansaldo Caldaie challenged its
disqualification on technical ground in the Delhi High Court.
The Delhi High Court stayed opening of price bids and later
ruled in favour of Ansaldo. After India's top court overturned
the High Court's order last month, NTPC resumed the process.
The actual award may take a few days, but the name of the
lowest bidders may be known later in the day, the official said.
Shares in BGR Energy Systems were higher on expectations of
winning a part of the 160 billion rupees order,
dealers said. At 1:29 p.m, the stock was up 8.04 percent at
363.80 rupees.
Larsen & Toubro was down 2.18 percent, while BHEL was up 1.7
percent.
(Reporting by Sanjeev Choudhary and Manoj Dharra; Editing by
Harish Nambiar)