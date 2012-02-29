NEW DELHI Feb 29 A joint venture between
BGR Energy Systems and Hitachi Power Europe GmbH has
emerged the lowest bidder for the 160 billion rupees ($3.27
billion) power equipment order from NTPC, an official
at the state-run power producer said.
State-run BHEL has emerged the second-lowest
bidder, while the JV between Larsen and Toubro and
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries was placed third lowest.
Shares of Larsen and Toubro, which were down nearly 2
percent, extended the fall to as much 3.6 percent after emerging
third lower bidder, dealers said.
NTPC opened the price bids on Wednesday for supply of the
supercritical boilers for nine units of 660 MW power each.
The orders will be awarded after the price bids 'as quoted'
by the three bidders are evaluated in the next few days, the
NTPC official said, and given to two lowest bidders.
The process of awarding NTPC's equipment order was delayed
by more than a year after utility boiler maker Ansaldo Caldaie
challenged its disqualification on technical ground in the Delhi
High Court.
The Delhi High Court stayed opening of price bids and later
ruled in favour of Ansaldo. After India's top court overturned
the High Court's order last month, NTPC resumed the process.
($1 = 48.9 Indian rupees)
