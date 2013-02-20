NEW DELHI Feb 20 India's Cabinet Committee on
Investment (CCI) has approved a proposal by NTPC Ltd
to set up three power plants with a total capacity of 1,980
megawatts in eastern India, a government statement said on
Wednesday.
State-run miner Coal India Ltd will supply the
project, delayed for the past 14 year, commencing during the
period 2018 through 2022, the statement said.
Coal India, which produces nearly 80 percent of India's
coal, supplies fuel at rates cheaper than its spot prices to
those with whom it has long-term fuel supply pacts in
arrangements called coal linkages.
About 70 percent of power generated in India is from burning
coal.
The power plants of NTPC, the country's largest thermal
power producer, would have a life of about 35 years and would be
set up on a pit-head with eco-friendly, super-critical
technology, the statement said.
The North Karanpura plants, to be located in Chatra
district, are NTPC's maiden project in the eastern Indian state
of Jharkhand, where about 26 percent of the population is
tribal.
(Reporting by Malini Menon; editing by Keiron Henderson)