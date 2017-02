Oct 25 Three months ended September 30 (Versus the same period a year earlier, in billion rupees unless stated)

Net profit 24.24 vs 21.07

Net sales 153.78 vs 129.89

NOTE: State-run NTPC Ltd is India's largest power utility.

A Reuters poll of 13 analysts had forecast net profit of 19.92 billion rupees for the quarter, on net sales of 139.5 billion rupees.

