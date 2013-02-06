Deals of the day- Mergers and acquisitions
March 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday:
MUMBAI Feb 6 The floor price for state-run power utility NTPC Ltd's share sale, scheduled for Thursday, has been set at 145 rupees, or a 4.5 percent discount to its Wednesday's close, said the company, valuing the sale at about $2.14 billion.
The government expects to raise $2.25 billion from the offer, the disinvestment secretary has said.
The Indian government will sell a 783.26 million shares or 9.5 percent stake in NTPC through the single-day auction, as part of its drive to raise 270 billion rupees ($5.1 billion) by selling shares in some state enterprises in the 2012/13 fiscal year.
Ahead of the share sale, NTPC shares closed at 151.80 rupees on Wednesday, down 2.4 percent in a weak Mumbai market. ($1 = 53.13 rupees) (Reporting by Prashant Mehra; Editing by Anand Basu)
BOSTON, March 6 A group representing large institutional investors has approached stock index providers S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI Inc, looking to bar Snap Inc and any other company that sells investors non-voting shares from their stock benchmarks.
NEW YORK, March 6 Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc plans to line up a US$3.06bn incremental term loan and junk bond sale as part of a debt restructuring, sources said.