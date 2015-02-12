TEL AVIV Feb 12 Microsoft is buying
N-trig, an Israeli provider of digital pens and chips for touch
screens, for at least $200 million, the Calcalist financial news
website said on Thursday.
Most of N-trig's 190 workers will be integrated into
Microsoft Israel and will be part of a new research and
development centre, Calcalist said, without citing sources.
Officials at N-trig and Microsoft in Israel could not be
reached for comment.
N-trig was valued at $75 million when it raised money
privately last February.
N-trig had revenue of $36.7 million in 2013, up 38 percent
from 2012. Revenue totalled $20.6 million in the first half of
2014, when it sold 1.3 million digital pens, more than three
times the amount it sold in the same period of 2013.
Microsoft, which owns 6.1 percent of the company, signed a
deal last year to integrate N-trig' s pen in its Surface Pro 3
tablets. Other investors in the company include Evergreen
Venture Partners, Canaan Partners and Tamares.
Customers for N-trig's technology include Sony,
Fujitsu, Hewlett-Packard and Lenovo
for use in smartphones, tablets and ultrabooks.
(Reporting by Tova Cohen; Editing by Mark Potter)