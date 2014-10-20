Oct 20 NTS ASA

* Says Norsk Fisketransport AS has signed a deal with Fosnavaag Wellboat AS to acquire three vessels, continuation of customer contracts and acquisition of employer responsibility for 35 seamen

* Says investment amounts to about 500 million Norwegian crowns, and will be implemented from Jan. 2, 2015