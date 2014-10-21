Oct 21 NTS ASA :

* Says NTS ASA has today entered into an agreement with Namdal Invest AS on sale of all its shares (50.03 pct) in NTS Transport AS

* Says purchase price is 5.7 million Norwegian crowns

* Says transaction will be carried out Nov. 30, 2014 at the latest