* Said on Tuesday that the company had decided to employ Espen Ledang as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO)

* Said Ledang, who had joined the company in 2012, would also continue as CEO for NTS' subsidiary, Norsk Fisketransport Holding AS

* Said Ledang is to replace Thomas B. Geving, who wished to take up new tasks within the group

* Said Geving will remain member of the company's management group as head of business development

* Said changes are effective as of Nov. 1, 2014

