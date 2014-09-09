BRIEF-Healthway Medical Corp says it received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from Lippo China Resources
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited
Sept 9 NTS ASA
* Says 3,846,153 new shares have been subscribed for in the company's rights issue
* Says rights issue was oversubscribed by about 45 percent Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* On 17 March 2017, received a non-binding draft indicative term sheet from lippo china resources limited
* Integer announces term B loan repricing and amendment to credit agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Corium reports positive progress in pilot bioequivalence study of once-weekly Corplex™ Donepezil patch