BRASILIA, April 4 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.

State-run oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA sold a 90 percent stake of the NTS unit to a group of investors led by Canada's Brookfield Asset Management Inc for $5.2 billion in September. (Reporting by Alonso Soto and Tatiana Bautzer)