OSLO, May 2 (Reuters) -

** NTS ASA says its subsidiary Midt-Norsk Havbruk has been awarded four salmon development licenses where its "Aquatraz" concept will be used

** In total Midt-Norsk Havbruk had applied for eight development licenses but four were rejected by the Norwegian Directorate of Fisheries

** NTS agreed to buy Midt-Norsk Havbruk on April 19

** In the deal it was agreed that NTS should pay 50 million Norwegian crowns ($5.81 million) per awarded development license

** NTS has not decided if it will appeal the rejection of four licenses

** Each licence could contain a maximum of 780 tonnes of biomass (salmon) ($1 = 8.6017 Norwegian crowns) (Reporting by Ole Petter Skonnord, editing by Terje Solsvik)