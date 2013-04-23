WASHINGTON, April 23 The top U.S. transportation
safety regulator is looking beyond what caused a Boeing Co
Dreamliner battery to fail in January at larger lessons
that can be applied to the airplane certification process and
new technologies.
A two-day hearing at the National Transportation Safety
Board headquarters in Washington that began on Tuesday is part
of the agency's investigation into what caused a battery to
catch fire and burn on a parked 787 Dreamliner in Boston in
January. The battery fire occurred after passengers had
deplaned, and workers noticed smoke in the cabin. It took
firefighters more than an hour to put the fire out.
"We are looking for lessons learned, not just for the design
and certification of the failed battery but for knowledge that
can be applied to emerging technologies," NTSB Chairman Deborah
Hersman said in opening the hearing. "It's imperative to
understand how to best oversee their development and
certification."
The proceeding is being simultaneously translated into
French and Japanese to accommodate journalists and observers
from Europe and Japan. In addition to Boeing and the Federal
Aviation Administration, the NTSB has called witnesses from GS
Yuasa Corp of Japan, which makes the 787 battery, and
Thales SA of France, which makes the battery system.