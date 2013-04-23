By Alwyn Scott and Andrea Shalal-Esa
WASHINGTON/NEW YORK, April 23 The top U.S.
transportation safety agency said on Tuesday it is looking
beyond what caused a Boeing Co Dreamliner battery fire in
January to find larger lessons that can be applied to the
airplane certification process and to new technologies.
A two-day public hearing by the National Transportation
Safety Board that began on Tuesday delved into what Boeing and
the Federal Aviation Administration knew about volatile
lithium-ion batteries when they proposed their use on the
Dreamliner and how they addressed the risks.
Questioners also examined how the batteries were tested and
how the FAA and Boeing responded when better tests became
available after the system was approved.
The hearing is part of the NTSB's probe into what caused a
battery to catch fire and burn on a parked 787 Dreamliner in
Boston in January. The battery fire, one of two failures that
month, took more than an hour to put out. Video at the hearing
showed smoke billowing from the cabin when fire fighters opened
the plane's rear door. The first fire crew arrived within a
minute of the report of the blaze, officials said.
"We are looking for lessons learned, not just for the design
and certification of the failed battery, but for knowledge that
can be applied to emerging technologies," NTSB Chairman Deborah
Hersman said in opening the hearing.
With witnesses discussing voltage, impedance and other
battery properties, the hearing was often highly technical.
Simultaneous translation for officials from France and Japan
occasionally made it difficult for questioners to pinpoint
answers, discern meaning and ask follow-ups.
During the hearing, Hersman sometimes played the role of
referee, asking questioners if they got their answers and
warning Boeing executives against "obfuscation." Participants
even struggled to agree on a definition of "thermal runaway" to
describe how a battery overheats.
But the hearing revealed that the FAA and Boeing stand by
their design and certification decisions.
Asked what, in hindsight, Boeing would do differently, Mike
Sinnett, Boeing's chief 787 engineer, said the system worked by
preventing a catastrophe and "from that perspective, that
validates our process."
He added the incident taught Boeing it should challenge test
assumptions, use tougher test criteria and "seek to understand
the test criteria a little bit more."
The FAA, answering the same question, said it needs to
ensure it can "dig deeper to find out what (an incident) is
telling us, so that we can absorb that information and roll it
into future designs," said Ali Bahrami, the transport airplane
manager for the FAA.
Under the current FAA approval process, however, the agency
stays at a high level, approving how Boeing will comply with
requirements, but leaving it up to Boeing and its suppliers to
conduct tests and analysis. The FAA does not conduct its own
tests, but serves as "an independent set of eyes," Bahrami said.
The NTSB plans to delve more deeply on Wednesday into the
close ties between the FAA and the companies it regulates,
Hersman said.
Much of the discussion on Tuesday focused on tests that
Boeing and its partners performed on the battery. Officials from
GS Yuasa Corp of Japan, which makes the 787 battery,
and Thales SA of France, which makes the battery
system, were on hand to help answer those queries.
The tests had predicted the chance of a fire failure was one
in 10 million flight hours, but those results were proved wrong
when two batteries overheated and emitted smoke within two weeks
on two airplanes. The second incident, during a flight in Japan,
is being investigated by the Japanese. The entire fleet of
planes had less than 60,000 hours of flight time.
Boeing said that, during design and testing, it did not
believe fire could occur in the lithium-ion battery system on
the Dreamliner.
"Any form of internal short circuit could lead to venting of
that cell and release of electrolyte, but nothing more than
that," Sinnett said.
Speaking after the hearing, Hersman said that some of the
testing done on the battery "really didn't replicate the
worst-case conditions that we saw in the events of January."
Bahrami, the FAA manager, said that special conditions the
agency established for the 787 battery addressed safety concerns
for the aircraft "quite eloquently."
"We did the best we could under the circumstances and the
knowledge that existed" at the time, he said.
The NTSB also released a timeline of the FAA's approval for
the Dreamliner battery and a less extensive lithium-ion system
for the Airbus A380 superjumbo jet.
The timeline showed the FAA approved Boeing's system before
Airbus, even though both applied in the same year, and that
Boeing's use was much more extensive.
It also showed that the FAA asked an outside industry group
known as RTCA to develop standards for lithium ion batteries
just after a fire broke out at SecuraPlane, the company making
the charger for Boeing's Dreamliner system.
The industry group finished the standard, known as DO-311,
five months after the FAA approved Boeing's battery system. But
Boeing and the FAA never applied it to the Dreamliner.
"Why didn't you rebaseline" using the new standard? Hersman
asked.
Steve Boyd, an FAA manager, said the RTCA tests were "in
some cases more severe than they needed to be."
Boeing has redesigned the system in recent months and tested
it to DO-311 standards as part of the FAA certification.
Last week, the FAA approved the new system, clearing the way
for Boeing to install it in the 50 aircraft it has delivered to
airlines around the world.
Commercial flights are expected to start as early as this
month.