NEW YORK, July 25 U.S. safety investigators said
on Thursday that a Southwest Airlines jetliner that
crashed at LaGuardia Airport in New York on Monday landed on its
front landing gear before its main landing gear touched down on
the runway, a landing Southwest said was "not in accordance with
our operating procedures."
The National Transportation Safety Board said the Boeing
737 aircraft was pitched downward at a three degree angle
when it landed. The front landing gear subsequently collapsed
and the plane slid for 19 seconds before coming to rest,
injuring nine people, the NTSB said.
Boeing said the plane is designed to take the force of the
touchdown on its main landing gear in the middle of the plane,
and then touch down on its front landing gear. The company
declined to comment further, citing rules on an active NTSB
investigation.
The NTSB also said the plane was traveling at about 133
knots, or nautical miles per hour, when it landed, a speed that
appeared to be consistent with normal landing, industry experts
said. The NTSB said it will transcribe relevant portions of the
cockpit voice record on Friday.