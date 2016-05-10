BRIEF-Kyowa Exeo to buy 11.8 pct stake in Nextgen
* Says it will buy 11.8 percent stake in Nextgen Inc on Feb. 3 and to hold 11.8 percent voting rights in it
May 10 NTT :
* Says its subsidiary, NTT Data will offer a takeover bid for 6,746,399 shares (or no less than 2,140,300 shares) of NJK Corp
* Offering purchase price at 675 yen per share, or 4,553,819,325 yen in all
* Offering period from May 11 to July 7
* Settlement starts on July 14
* NTT Data will hold 100 percentage stake (138,182 voting rights) in NJK, up from 51.18 percentage (70,719 voting rights)
* NJK will be delisted from the second section of Tokyo Stock Exchange
* Says it appoints Yasuhiro Takada as new president effective Feb. 3
