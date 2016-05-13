May 13 Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp :

* Says it plans to repurchase up to up to 68 million shares, representing 3.24 pct of outstanding for up to 350 billion yen in total

* Says repurchase period from May 16 to March 31, 2017

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/AWcmKD

