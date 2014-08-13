Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
August 13 NTT Com Security AG
* Says reported on Tuesday H1 results
* Says H1 sales up 9.5 pct to EUR 115.8 million
* Says H1 EBITDA up 14.9 pct to EUR -9.7 million
* Says H1 EBIT up 12.4 pct to EUR -11.3 million
Source text-bit.ly/1oKZHqq
Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)